Advertisement

Kentucky’s state-based health insurance exchange, kynect, relaunches

Governor Andy Beshear says he is trying to ensure all Kentuckians have access to health care....
Governor Andy Beshear says he is trying to ensure all Kentuckians have access to health care. Friday, Kentucky’s state-based health insurance exchange, kynect, was relaunched.(WYMT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says he is trying to ensure all Kentuckians have access to health care.

Friday, Kentucky’s state-based health insurance exchange, kynect, was relaunched:

The governor says it’s quick, easy and affordable health care for everyone.

Governor Beshear says, as of 2019, 280,000 Kentuckians lacked health care coverage.

The governor says kynect will bring access to health insurance, snap benefits, childcare, job training and other state resources.

He says it’ll also save $15 million a year.

”My administration and I, personally, believe that quality healthcare is a basic human right, and never has the need for quality with the emphasis on quality healthcare been more evident than during the covid-19 global health pandemic,” Beshear said.

His father, Steve Beshear, first launched kynect in 2013 when he was governor under the Affordable Care Act.

In 20-17, it was dismantled by former governor Matt Bevin.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says there are benefits to a local, born and bred program like this one.

”It can be tailored to meet the needs of that particular community and in the state of Kentucky,” Becerra said. “I don’t think anyone in Washington D.C. knows the state of Kentucky and its people better than the governor.”

While you can now look through plans on kynect, enrollment doesn’t start until November 1.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ewing Ford Road Standoff
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Warren County pursuit, standoff
Kentucky State Police
One person pronounced dead after fatal collision on I-165
Fatal Accident
Monroe County boy killed in fatal collision
(Photo: Madison Martin)
Bowling Green Police arrest suspect accused of stealing vehicle
Accident
Man dies following ATV crash in Warren County

Latest News

Afghan refugee in Bowling Green
Another family of Afghan refugees arrive in Bowling Green
Hometown Hero: Scruggs Family
Hometown Hero: Scruggs Family
Storms continue tonight!
Showers and storms drag into tonight.
Monroe County boy killed in fatal collision
Monroe County boy killed in fatal collision
30 firearms stolen from gun range in Glasgow
30 firearms stolen from gun range in Glasgow