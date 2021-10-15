Advertisement

Livestream: Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East Football

KHSAA
KHSAA(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Watch tonight’s Prepspin match of the night as the ACS Patriots head to Warren East in a massive district battle between two rivals looking to climb the 4A standings at https://www.wbko.com/prepspin/ or at https://www.prepspin.com/

Special thanks to Prepspin and Warren County Public Schools Sports Broadcasting Network.

