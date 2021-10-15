Man dies following ATV crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred Thursday night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Misty Lane in the Rockfield area before 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to officials, an overturned ATV was located along the roadway.

Officials say 71-year-old Sammy Romines died from his injuries related to the accident and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.