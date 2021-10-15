Monroe County boy killed in fatal collision

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police says a boy was killed Thursday in an accident involving an ATV.

According to the report, the accident happened around 4:24 p.m. Officials said the boy was riding a 2004 Honda ATV on White Street when he lost control and ran off the roadway. The ATV struck a tree and then a home. KSP says the boy was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to the Monroe County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

