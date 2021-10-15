Advertisement

Montana Grille Paws event to benefit Humane Society

By Laura Rogers
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, October 18, Montana Grille’s “Paws” event will raise funds for the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.

Rib dinners will be for sale for $25 in the Montana Grille parking lot. They will include a full rack of ribs, beans, slaw, and cornbread. The event is drive-thru only, as dine-in service will be closed for the evening. 100% of the proceeds benefit the Hildreth Adoption Center.

According to John Shoulders, general manager of Montana Grille, since 2003, “Paws” has raised more than $250,000 for the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Shoulders said the goal this year is to raise $50,000.

“Paws” is Monday, October 18 starting at 3:00 p.m. at Montana Grille, 1740 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

