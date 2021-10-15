Advertisement

Mothers Against Drunk Driving pushes for tougher DUI laws after Heil verdict

The case of a former UK student charged in a DUI case has some pleading for the state to make...
The case of a former UK student charged in a DUI case has some pleading for the state to make tougher DUI laws.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The case of a former UK student charged in a DUI case has some pleading for the state to make tougher DUI laws.

Jacob Heil was found not guilty of reckless homicide, but guilty of DUI in the death of 4-year-old Marco Shemwell. The end result was a $500 fine.

Some say more needs to be done to give prosecutors more tools.

“I was angry, I was sad, devastated, because this was one of those cases, like so many of them, that strike close to home. But, this one was just so close,” said Alex Otte, the new president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD.

That’s because Alex Otte knows the pain caused by DUI.

Nine years ago, she was severely injured in a DUI crash on Lake Herrington. Since then, she’s fought for tougher DUI laws, including a recently passed breathalyzer interlock ignition starting device required for some offenders.

She says so much more needs to be done.

“The problem that sticks out to me the most is, if DUI was viewed as a violet crime in the state of Kentucky. It is a violent crime, but it’s not treated that way in the state of Kentucky,” said Otte.

One prosecutor we spoke with told us that, when it comes to deadly DUI cases, most will push for either manslaughter or reckless homicide. They say it’s extremely rare to get a murder conviction in a DUI case.

One of the rare murder convictions in DUI happened in Whitley County in 2007, when Raymond Garner was sentenced to life following a crash on I-75 that killed two people and left four others seriously hurt.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ewing Ford Road Standoff
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Warren County pursuit, standoff
Kentucky State Police
One person pronounced dead after fatal collision on I-165
Fatal Accident
Monroe County boy killed in fatal collision
(Photo: Madison Martin)
Bowling Green Police arrest suspect accused of stealing vehicle
Accident
Man dies following ATV crash in Warren County

Latest News

Afghan refugee in Bowling Green
Another family of Afghan refugees arrive in Bowling Green
Hometown Hero: Scruggs Family
Hometown Hero: Scruggs Family
Storms continue tonight!
Showers and storms drag into tonight.
Monroe County boy killed in fatal collision
Monroe County boy killed in fatal collision
30 firearms stolen from gun range in Glasgow
30 firearms stolen from gun range in Glasgow