One person pronounced dead after fatal collision on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal collision that occurred on the 13-mile marker of I-65 southbound in Warren County.

Authorities say a 2015 Buick Enclave was traveling southbound on I-65, driven by Kimberly S. Flener of Morgantown.

The Buick hit the rear of a 2004 Freightliner commercial vehicle, driven by Matthew Mahanken of Louisville.

Flener was pronounced dead on the scene by the Warren County Coroner.

Manhakan was uninjured in the collision.

