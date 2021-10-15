Advertisement

Poppy’s Field Trip visits Cumberland Trace Elementary

By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens, Poppy, and Flora paid a visit to Cumberland Trace Elementary in Bowling Green where they featured the music program and even demonstrated a couple of instruments!

The Poppy’s Leadership Award was presented to Mr. Matthew Shores for his work in the music program.

To see where Poppy, Flora, and Matt are headed next make sure to tune into AM Kentucky next week!

