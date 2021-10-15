Redneck Rave returns to Edmonson County after last event led to multiple arrests, criminal activity

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Redneck Rave, what organizers called the “world’s craziest and wildest country party,” has returned to the privately owned Blue Holler Offroad Park. The same event was held just a few months ago in June. The Edmonson County Sheriff reported that June’s Redneck Rave led to 48 people being charged with various offenses, including 14 arrested.

Multiple people were also injured, reports of broken bones, severed fingers, and impalement surfaced. The event, making national headlines, attracted nearly 15,000 people to the small town. Despite the injuries and criminal activity, the organizer of the event, who goes by Justin Time, previously said people should focus on the positives.

“Like how many people were actually there that had a good time, how many families were there that had a good time, you know, the boost that we did to the local economy,” said Time last June.

Though it may be a good time to some, safety is a priority for the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies started conducting traffic safety checkpoints on Thursday as attendees started to make their way into the park.

“My Sergeant that’s out working, the first vehicle he stopped, there was, I think, six different bags of marijuana and some pills that were pulled out of that traffic stop,” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle said.

Sheriff Doyle went on to say his employees will be on mandatory overtime this weekend. “We don’t have additional staff, we just have what we have, and that’s me and just a handful of guys, so everybody’s just going to be working a lot,” he explained. “We don’t want to prioritize one person’s safety over another, but obviously triage is something that we have to have to deal with.”

Thousands are expected to return this weekend, Edmonson County residents should expect an uptick in traffic. “So far as the people that are coming into our community, as a patron of the event, we would just ask that you be respectful of the community, and you follow the law, and we’ll we should have no problems,” Doyle said.

The Redneck Rave opened to attendees on Thursday, but the main festivities take place on Friday and Saturday. People are asked to leave Blue Holler by noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.