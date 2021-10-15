Advertisement

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night.

Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Ureña said Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

