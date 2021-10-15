Showers and storms drag into tonight.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve seen on and off showers today with highs in the low 80s. We could see more widespread showers and storms heading into this evening and tonight.

Storms continue tonight! (wbko)

Strong winds, heavy downpours, small hail, and an isolated tornado is still possible. We’ll continue to track this storm as continues to drag into South Central Kentucky. Thus, if you are not able to watch the newscasts you can download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay updated with storm information. Beyond tonight, we’ll see a major cool down. It’ll finally start to feel like Fall/October weather! We’ll see lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 60s this weekend. A dry trend sets in as we head into the work week. We’ll see plentiful sunshine with afternoon temperatures peaking in the low 70s before our next rain chance arrives next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and much cooler. High 64. Low 40. Winds NW-13

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 67. Low 41. Winds W-9

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 45. Winds S-5

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 87 (1897)

Record Low: 28 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.83″

Monthly Precip: 2.28″ (-0.50″)

Yearly Precip: 46.44″ (+6.25″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:10 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (4.1 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Mod (9131 Mold Spore Count)

