Advertisement

Showers and storms drag into tonight.

Temperatures will seep into the upper 50s.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve seen on and off showers today with highs in the low 80s. We could see more widespread showers and storms heading into this evening and tonight.

Storms continue tonight!
Storms continue tonight!(wbko)

Strong winds, heavy downpours, small hail, and an isolated tornado is still possible. We’ll continue to track this storm as continues to drag into South Central Kentucky. Thus, if you are not able to watch the newscasts you can download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay updated with storm information. Beyond tonight, we’ll see a major cool down. It’ll finally start to feel like Fall/October weather! We’ll see lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 60s this weekend. A dry trend sets in as we head into the work week. We’ll see plentiful sunshine with afternoon temperatures peaking in the low 70s before our next rain chance arrives next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and much cooler. High 64. Low 40. Winds NW-13

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 67. Low 41. Winds W-9

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 45. Winds S-5

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 87 (1897)

Record Low: 28 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.83″

Monthly Precip: 2.28″ (-0.50″)

Yearly Precip: 46.44″ (+6.25″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:10 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (4.1 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Mod (9131 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ewing Ford Road Standoff
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Warren County pursuit, standoff
Kentucky State Police
One person pronounced dead after fatal collision on I-165
(Photo: Madison Martin)
Bowling Green Police arrest suspect accused of stealing vehicle
Fatal Accident
Monroe County boy killed in fatal collision
Accident
Man dies following ATV crash in Warren County

Latest News

Strong winds will be our main concern with late afternoon and evening storms in the WBKO...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe evening storms possible!
Slight risk of severe weather for south-central Kentucky this late afternoon and evening!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening!
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday!
Tracking the potential for strong to severe storms on Friday evening.
Tracking potentially strong storms Friday evening!