South Warren boys and Bowling Green girls soccer win 4th Region Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After winning the 2020 4th Region Boys Soccer Championship and becoming state runner-ups, the Spartans are back in the state tournament beating Warren Central 1-0.

A go-ahead header goal from Sam Degenhart in the 56th minute gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead, the Dragons couldn’t answer back ending their season.

The top regular-season team in the 4th Region finishes the year at 14-4-2.

South Warren will face Daviess County in the first round of the state tournament.

On the girls’ side, Bowling Green avenged their 14th District loss beating Greenwood 2-1 to take the 4th Region Girls Soccer Championship.

Maggie Morris and Reese Lowery scored the two goals for Bowling Green.

Greenwood finishes their season at 15-6-1.

The Purples will face South Oldham in the first round of the state tournament next week.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.