Advertisement

US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers, sources say

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as...
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as American Airlines planes wait to depart at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Fully vaccinated foreign travelers will soon be allowed to visit the U.S.

Travel restrictions will be lifted for foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated starting on Nov. 8, Reuters reported.

The new policy will apply to both international air and land travel, according to a tweet from White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz.

Further information on the new policy has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ewing Ford Road Standoff
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Warren County pursuit, standoff
Kentucky State Police
One person pronounced dead after fatal collision on I-165
(Photo: Madison Martin)
Bowling Green Police arrest suspect accused of stealing vehicle
Redneck Rave
Redneck Rave returns to Edmonson County after last event led to multiple arrests, criminal activity
Drew Smith carves two huge pumpkins. One of the pumpkin's was certified as the state's largest...
Columbia man carves pumpkin weighing over 2,300 pounds

Latest News

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents
A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording
Strong winds will be our main concern with late afternoon and evening storms in the WBKO...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe evening storms possible!
A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
AUDIO: Teachers told to seek opposing viewpoints of Holocaust