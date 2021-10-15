Warren County Deputy Jailer fights stage two cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer is fighting stage two cancer and on Friday, the community rallied around him to show their support.

Jerod Borden was recently diagnosed with stage 2C colon cancer. He has six months of chemo now after recently recovering from major surgery.

Borden has worked at the Warren County Jail for eleven years.

“Jerod has been a faithful servant of Warren County and especially Warren County Jail. His father is a retired state trooper so law enforcement in his blood, and he’s definitely part of our work family. This benefit will help me and his family over the next months as bills come in,” said Warren County Jailer, Stephen Harmon.

On Friday afternoon, the jail and Aramark hosted a benefit lunch today at SOKY marketplace in order to help Borden and his family with medical expenses.

“All of the members of the Warren County Jail are family to Jared and so we were happy to do it. And with the sponsorship that we’ve had from Aramark, and Modern Woodsmen, it’s just been really easy to put together. Jared is so appreciative he gets emotional and we talk about it and have been planning for months to do this,” said Harmon.

Modern Woodmen will match all the donations collected Friday. If you were unable to attend Friday’s benefit but still would like to donate, you can bring that donation to the Warren County Jail’s front office.

“We just appreciate everybody’s support and love that they’ve shown all the strength and prayers and things that have been put out for the Borden family.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.