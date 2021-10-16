Another family of Afghan refugees arrive in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ”We are happy because we are safe,” said Wazir Khan Zadran, Afghan refugee.

Another Afghan family is at peace in Bowling Green after escaping the dangers of Taliban.

The family of 8 flew into Nashville airport Thursday night from a military base in New Mexico.

They’ve spent 38 days in the U.S. so far, but this is the first place they are able to begin their new life.

Father of the family, Zadran, says life in Afghanistan is dangerous and difficult. He said he hid in plain site for days before a helicopter came to rescue several of the Afghans.

“This situation is not good. Their life is so difficult in this time,” Zadran said. “Those people, the Taliban is searching them. They are getting them. My commander, they killed him in this 61-day period. They killed some of them.”

Zadran says he and his family are happy and free of danger, which they’ve endured most of their lives in facing the Taliban. He says they will never forget the help him and his family received.

“We need peace for our country,” said Zadran.

There are several ways you can help the Afghan refugees coming to Bowling Green. You can make a monetary donation at icofky.com/donate. The money raised will go to provide resources for the refugees. You can also donate new or gently used furniture and house home items. If you have the proper accommodations to house a family of refugees, they are taking inquiries for that as well.

The refugees will gradually come in the coming weeks, and could continue to arrive until March of 2022.he says he will

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.