Break out the flannel - crisp fall weather is here!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s active weather was due to a strong cold front, which brought heavy rainfall for us and severe weather throughout the region. Now that the front has passed, fall weather is in full effect!

Now that it finally feels like fall outside, you can do autumn activities like picking apples, going to the pumpkin patch or even a haunted house! Keep the flannel nearby though as we are seeing temperatures below normal! (WBKO)

On Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies as breezy northwesterly winds take over and keep things cool! High temperatures will only in the low-to-mid 60s. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold with morning lows expected to bottom out in the low 40s for most with even some upper 30s. We cannot rule out the possibility of light frost in some rural spots as long as skies are clear and winds remain light.

Sunday will also be cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued sunshine. The seasonably cool air remains going into next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the middle of next week! Isolated rain chances move back in for the latter half of the work week, which will keep temperatures seasonable for this time of the year! Get the latest conditions and forecast on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy & cool. High 64. Low 40. Winds NW at 13 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 67. Low 41. Winds W at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 45. Winds S at 5 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 89 (1947, 1920)

Record Low Today: 30 (1945)

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 6:07 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds, Trees)

Mold Count: Moderate (8737 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 80

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.84″

Monthly Precip: 2.29″ (+0.51″)

Yearly Precip: 46.45″ (+6.26″)

