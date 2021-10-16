Heckman Finishes Fourth as WKU Wraps Up Regular Season at Blazer Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Cross Country wrapped up its regular season at the Blazer Classic on Saturday morning at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The women’s team placed ninth in the 6k with an average time of 23:03.35, while the men’s squad finished 11th in the 8k with an average mark of 26:40.75.

“Today for the men we decided to take a more conservative approach and for most of them it worked out fairly well,” said cross country head coach Brooks LeCompte. “I believe there’s still some improvements we can make, but this was the best men’s performance we’ve had so far this season.

“For the women, we rested a couple of runners, so it required others to step up and they did just that. They approached the 6k distance very well and know what adjustments need to be made. We are excited to get to Charlotte in two weeks and put it all together for the C-USA Championships.”

As has been the trend this season, the women’s squad was again led by Savannah Heckman and Lucy Rutherford, who have now posted PRs in all four meets so far this season. Heckman earned an impressive fourth-place finish against the 150-runner field with a time of 21:31.90, beating out her previous personal-best in the 6k by well over a minute. Rutherford placed 45th in the meet with a PR mark of 23:10.10, while Elyssa Toal rounded out WKU’s top-50 finishers, placing 47th with a time of 23:11.50.

WKU Women’s Results

9th – Team – 23:03.35 avg.

4th – Savannah Heckman – 21:31.90 (PR)

45th – Lucy Rutherford – 23:10.10 (PR)

47th – Elyssa Toal – 23:11.50

70th – Mary Dye – 23:39.70

73rd – Maddy Hurt – 23:43.52 (PR)

107th – Jenna Vaughn – 25:06.20

On the men’s side, Dedrick Troxell paced the squad for the second time in as many meets, finishing 32nd out of 175 runners with a time of 25:45.01. Clint Sherman followed closely behind Troxell, placing 36th with a mark of 25:53.57.

WKU Men’s Results

11th – Team – 26:40.75 avg.

32nd – Dedrick Troxell – 25:45.01

36th – Clint Sherman – 25:53.57

88th – Keegan Barnette – 27:05.73

91st – Collin Pruitt – 27:10.53 (PR)

100th – Will Perrone – 27:28.88

115th – Miles Huff – 27:43.23 (PR)

118th – Trey Kraimer – 27:50.55

128th – Brad Wiggins – 28:17.87

WKU will next compete on Saturday, Oct. 30 when it heads to Charlotte, N.C., for the Conference USA Championships.

