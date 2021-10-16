Quiet, crisp, and cool start to the weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Plentiful sunshine was seen this afternoon after a stormy Friday. The much awaited cool and sunny conditions have arrived for the Fall season.

A look now and ahead (wbko)

Today felt much cooler than we have been recently. That’s all due to a cold front that passed through last night! We’ll cool down to the low 40s this evening, so bring the jacket if you’re heading out. A high pressure system dominating the area will keep the rain away and sunshine to stay. We’re tracking a dry stretch and a slight warming trend into the work week! Highs will rise to the mid 70s into Wednesday before isolated showers roll in on Thursday. By then, our highs will start cooling back down to the low 70s. We could see a few stray showers by Friday morning, but beyond that we look to be in great shape for another gorgeous weekend ahead!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 67. Low 41. Winds W-7

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 45. Winds W-5

TUESDAY: Modtly sunny. High 72. Low 49. Winds S-6

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 89 (1920)

Record Low: 30 (1945)

Today’s Precip: 0.10″

Monthly Precip: 2.39″ (+0.49″)

Yearly Precip: 46.55″ (+6.24″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

UV Index: Mod (4)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Mod (9131 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.