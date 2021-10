BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brett Alper rejoins Sports Connection for the week and he and Brian Webb discuss Week 8 of High School football season and the Tops tough loss to UTSA.

They also bring on Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash and Bowling Green’s Reed Richey after both finished in the top 10 of the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA Boys State Golf Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.