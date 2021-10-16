WKU defeats Old Dominion, 43-20, snaps four-game losing streak

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers football team finds its winning ways again, defeating the Old Dominion Monarchs, 43-20, on the road to snap a four-game losing streak.

WKU controlled the whole first half and most of the second half. The Tops led 30-3 at halftime - thanks to Bailey Zappe’s continuously dominant arm this season. 26-38 in the air for 328 passing yards and four touchdowns. Malachi Corley opened the scoring on the Tops’ second drive of the game before Daewood Davis and Jerreth Sterns each added their own receiving scores before halftime.

Defensively, Will Ignont and DeAngelo Malone anchored the WKU defense. Each had a sack in the first half, with Malone forcing a fumble that nearly got turned over. Ignont later got a pick in the second half to stymie any attempts at an ODU comeback.

WKU (2-4, 1-1) will now hope to turn its losing streak into a winning streak when it continues its road trip down south to Miami where they’ll face the Florida International University Panthers next Saturday, October 23 at 6 p.m. CT.

