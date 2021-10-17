Chilly night ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll be mostly clear and cool tonight with areas of patchy fog possible. Nighttime temperatures will tumble to the low 40s so grab the jacket if you’re commuting around then!

Evening planner (wbko)

You’ll want to keep the jacket around because we’re tracking chilly mornings and chilly nights for the next several days. We’ll see seasonable warmth throughout the day as the sunshine sticks with us. A slight warming trend sets in as we head into the work week with daytime highs climbing to the mid 70s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday as a front swings through. We’ll see scattered showers on Thursday - but this won’t be a severe threat nor a complete washout. A few stray showers could linger into early Friday morning, otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies and cooler afternoon temperatures into the weekend. You can track the latest with us by downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app for free, available in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 43. Winds W-4

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72. Low 47. Winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 58. Winds S-9.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 90 (1917)

Record Low: 29 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.39″ (+0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 46.55″ (+6.11″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 35 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

UV Index: Mod (4)

Pollen Count: Low (2.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Mod (8737 Mold Spore Count)

