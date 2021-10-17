Advertisement

Kelley Paul visits Russellville to award USMC Ret. Major General for his service and patriotism

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, one veteran was honored for his service and patriotism in Russellville.

USMC Retired Major General Jerry Humble was honored with the first patriot award of the Logan County Sons of the American Revolution.

Senator Rand Paul’s wife, Kelley Paul was in attendance for the event representing her husband.

She spoke about what an honor it was to be in her hometown.

“It is such a special night for me to be here tonight in my hometown, Russellville, Kentucky. I’m a graduate of Russellville High School, to honor a great Russellvillian, a great Kentuckian, and a great American, Major General Jerry Humble. I was so proud tonight, my husband, Rand Paul, has entered into the Senate record, a document honoring him and speaking about the tribute that he got tonight for his patriotism and his service,” says Kelley Paul.

