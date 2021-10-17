Man charged in Edmonson County shooting

Rocky Hill, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested in connection with a September 22 shooting in Edmonson County.

Kentucky State Police, Post 3, Bowling Green, responded to 1171 Rocky Hill Road Sunday around 12:00 p.m. where contact was made with Cody Brady, 26, of Leitchfield.

Brady was wanted on charges from a previous shooting incident at the same location.

After a short stand-off, Cody Brady was taken into custody by Troopers with no further incident.

Cody Brady was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and was served with a warrant for the following charges:

Assault, 1st Degree

Robbery, 1st Degree

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Auto $10,000 or More

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.