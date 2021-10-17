Advertisement

Man charged in Edmonson County shooting

Cody Brady
Cody Brady(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Rocky Hill, Ky. (WBKO) -  A man has been arrested in connection with a September 22 shooting in Edmonson County.

Kentucky State Police, Post 3, Bowling Green, responded to 1171 Rocky Hill Road Sunday around 12:00 p.m. where contact was made with Cody Brady, 26, of Leitchfield. 

Brady was wanted on charges from a previous shooting incident at the same location. 

After a short stand-off, Cody Brady was taken into custody by Troopers with no further incident. 

Cody Brady was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and was served with a warrant for the following charges:

  • Assault, 1st Degree
  • Robbery, 1st Degree
  • Theft by Unlawful Taking, Auto $10,000 or More

