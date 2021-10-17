Advertisement

Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.
A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say that three people are dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack.

Police provided little information on what happened, including how the people died or what led up to the officer firing his gun.

Police did not say whether any of the people who died were shot by the officer or whether they might have been stabbed.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Monroe County boy killed in fatal collision
Accident
Man dies following ATV crash in Warren County
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night: 10-15-21
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Court records show that Stinson and Logsdon Valley Oil, Inc., had previously been indicted and...
Horse Cave man and company charged a second time for violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act

Latest News

At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.
Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince William speaks with service...
Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize ceremony