Two organizations in Bowling Green are bringing awareness to pregnancy and infant loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a loss no parent ever wants to face, having a miscarriage or suffering infant loss.

October is known as pregnancy and infant loss awareness month.

Two organizations in Bowling Green are making sure you know that during a time like that, you are not alone.

Jessica Heffinger who started Glory Baby Ministry in Bowling Green recalls the tragedy that helped kick off the organization, “I’m sorry, there’s no heartbeat. The worst words any parent wants to hear is, I’m sorry.”

“I was numb to everything, I labored for over nine hours. She was stillborn at 9:54 pm, and we named her Riley Marie, and she weighed one pound two ounces and was 10 inches long,” remembers Jessica.

Josh Heffinger Jessica’s husband also recalls that day, “it was the toughest day of my life, never would have dreamed that we were walking in that day to find out that my baby was gone, was my baby was dead and that my baby was gonna have to be delivered.”

After the death of Riley, Jessica wanted to honor her memory, so she collected wedding dresses for parents grieving through a similar loss for an organization outside of bowling green, the dresses were turned into burial gowns.

“In March of 2017, Glory Baby Ministry was formed in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” adds Jessica.

Heffinger sends a message to parents who have gone through a similar loss.

“Everybody does grieve differently, and we respect that and therefore if anybody needs Glory Baby Ministry services, no matter how long it’s been, we will send them a package and want them to reach out when they are ready, to reach out to us,” says Jessica.

Another organization, Amazing Angels Inc. also offers services to parents suffering from a loss, helping them lay their baby to rest with an infant headstone or cremation services.

“We’ve been available to them to help them plan and think about what they want those moments to look like, there together how they might want to say goodbye. Would they prefer a burial versus a cremation because it’s all very individualized to how the family wants to honor remember the life of their child,” says Ericka Church the founder of Amazing Angels Inc.

Both organizations are hoping that those currently going through a devastating situation like such know they are not alone.

“You are making a big difference, not only in our life, our kids lives, being able to speak about her and the two miscarriages that we had has changed lives, it’s bringing comfort to families all over the world. And that’s what it’s about and to let families know, hey, you are not alone. Let us walk along beside you,” adds Jessica.

Church also adds, “all of our services are free and there’s no financial requirements, to qualify for any assistance. We believe strongly that this is never a financial burden that any family is ready to take on and it’s definitely not an emotional burden that anyone is ready to take on.”

