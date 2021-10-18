Barren, Simpson, and Ohio among counties adding Driver Licensing Regional Offices

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ten new counties including Barren, Simpson, and Ohio are making the transition to Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

“To make a better Kentucky, we have to strive for constant improvement in our public services and the manner in which they’re delivered,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “The transition to licensing through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices, with modern services and more choices for cardholders, takes this essential service to the next level.”

The addition of these 10 counties bring the state total to 67. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each of the counties will cease driver licensing services on Monday, October 25.

To help during the transition, the Kentucky Transportation Department will be launching two programs to renew driver credentials from home.

One of the options is online renewal, which is available to holders of driver and motorcycle licenses who have not had a change of name or address and do not require a driver’s test.

The second option is a mail-in program allowing holders of either REAL-ID or a standard license to renew their four-year license, request changes to update an address, or order a replacement. Online renewal and mail-in renewal are not available for commercial driver licenses (CDL).

“Licensing is our only business at the regional offices so we can focus on providing a consistent and positive experience across our network of application sites,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Our offices also offer a more secure issuance process and upgraded card security features to curb fraud.”

The state’s new model allows Kentuckians who require or prefer an in-person service to visit any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office, regardless of where they live.

The following regional offices are already open in the area: Bowling Green, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Madisonville, Owensboro, Paducah and others.

Customers are encouraged to make an appointment online here. However, walk-in customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

All license and permit testing remains with Kentucky State Police.

