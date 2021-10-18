Barrett Shoots Under Par in Final Round of Pat Bradley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senior Kenlie Barrett led Lady Topper Golf in the final round of the 44th Annual Pat Bradley Invitational on Monday afternoon. She posted a 1-under 71 to rise 27 spots on the individual leaderboard, and push WKU up by three spots as a team. The Lady Toppers posted their best team round of the event at 12-over 300 to finish 10th.

In Barrett’s final eight holes, she carded seven pars and a birdie to close out the sub-par round. She tied for 31st at the par-72, 6,285-yard Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. Her final-round score of 71 tied for WKU’s lowest of the event as fifth-year senior Olivia Reed shot the same score in the opening round.

Sophomore Rachel Rich logged her second tournament as WKU’s top finisher as she tied for 16th at the Invitational. She posted a final-round, 3-over 75 on Monday to turn in a 54-hole score of 4-over 220. Rich recorded birdies on two of her final five holes to wrap up the round.

WKU counted two 77′s to conclude team scoring. Both Reed and sophomore Sarah Arnold posted the 5-over score. Reed tied for 31st alongside Barrett at 10-over 226 while Arnold finished 72nd. Freshman Faith Martin turned in a 9-over 81 on the final day.

WKU will finish out its fall season by co-hosting the Olde Stone Intercollegiate on Monday, October 25 and Tuesday, October 26 at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green. The public is encouraged to attend.

Results – Final

T16. Rachel Rich – 72, 73, 75 – 220

T31. Olivia Reed – 71, 78, 77 – 226

T31. Kenlie Barrett – 78, 77, 71 – 226

72. Sarah Arnold – 82, 79, 77 – 238

75. Faith Martin – 83, 76, 81 – 240

