Dieudonne & Matthews Earn C-USA Awards for Second-Straight Week

WKU VB Sweeps MTSU
WKU VB Sweeps MTSU(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a 2-0 weekend at home against Middle Tennessee, WKU Volleyball saw a pair of Hilltoppers recognized by Conference USA for the second straight week. Nadia Dieudonne earned her fifth Setter of the Week honor of the season while Lauren Matthews collected the first Defensive Player of the Week of her career.

Dieudonne racked up 60 total assists to average 10.0 assists per set over the weekend while facilitating the Hilltopper offense to a collective .439 hitting clip. Dieudonne’s connection with her offense improved from game one to game two as her hitters connected for kills on 48.4 percent of her sets across the weekend.

The Hilltopper offense had their best showing of the season this weekend against the Blue Raiders, enabled by Dieudonne, who had back-to-back outings of 30 assists, while also adding a hitting clip of .333 herself, hitting four kills, to go along with seven digs, four blocks, and two aces.

Matthews racked up 31 total kills, hitting at a .725 clip, averaging 5.17 kills per set, while only committing two errors over the weekend. The middle hitter also averaged 2.50 blocks per set to help hold the Middle Tennessee offense to a combined .122 clip on the series.

On Saturday, Matthews struck for her second career double-double with 18 kills, hitting at .773 percent and 10 blocks. She is the only person to record a kills-blocks double-double in WKU program history, doing it for her second time. Matthews would turn in 39.5 points across the six-weekend sets for an average of 6.58 points per set.

Monday’s award marks the 16th for Dieudonne across her three seasons at WKU. Additionally, this is Matthews’ first Defensive Player of the Week Award of her career and eighth weekly award overall.

2021 C-USA Offensive Players of the Week

A30        Lauren Matthews, WKU

S6           Anota Adekunle, Rice

S13         Fernanda Maida, UAB

S20         Rhett Robinson, North Texas

S27         Paige Briggs, WKU

O4          Fernanda Maida, UAB

O11        Lauren Matthews, WKU

O18        Rhett Robinson, North Texas

2021 C-USA Defensive Players of the Week

A30        Destiny Leon, Marshall

S6           Amani McArthur, Charlotte

S13         Henrianna Ibarra, North Texas

S20         McKenzie Johnson, Louisiana Tech

S27         Marley Banton, Middle Tennessee

O4          Olivia De Jesus, Old Dominion

O11        Essence Clerkley, Marshall

O18        Lauren Matthews, WKU

2021 C-USA Setters of the Week

A30        Nadia Dieudonne, WKU

Kristen Fritsche, UTEP

S6           Nadia Dieudonne, WKU

S13         Carly Graham, Rice

S20         Teresa Atilano, Old Dominion

S27         Nadia Dieudonne, WKU

O4          Carly Graham, Rice

O11        Nadia Dieudonne, WKU

O18        Nadia Dieudonne, WKU

2021 C-USA Freshmen of the Week

A30        Klara Zarnovicka, Florida Atlantic

S6           Ema Uskokovic, UTEP

S13         Ema Uskokovic, UTEP

S20         Myah Conway, Old Dominion

S27         Shaylee Shore, Rice

O4          Andrea Owens, North Texas

O11        Kira Smith, Old Dominion

O18        Andrea Owens, North Texas

