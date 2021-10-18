Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 in Louisville involving a suspected drunk driver who is accused of getting on the interstate in the wrong direction and hitting two cars head-on is being investigated. One person was killed, and two others were injured.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday near the University of Louisville’s campus, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley. According to preliminary reports, a 17-year-old boy was driving north in the southbound lane when he hit two cars.

Duaa Lutfi, 22, was taken to University Hospital and died. The wrong-way driver who caused the crash was also brought to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the third car was uninjured.

Hailey Snyder was one of two passengers in Lutfi’s car who were injured. Snyder, 26, suffered several lacerations to her spleen, a spine fracture, a broken ankle, and four broken ribs, according to her sister.

“She is in a significant amount of pain, and of course you know you list off those injuries, but she’s got cuts, scrapes, bruises all over,” Destiny Snyder said.

Destiny Snyder said she found out about her sister’s injuries while at work, several hours after the accident. She said that her stepfather called to tell her.

“Instantly, I started to cry,” Destiny Snyder said. “My mom is crying as well. We’re just trying to figure out what we needed to do to get to her and make sure that she was OK. Really putting the pieces together and knowing how serious it was, it was terrifying.”

Destiny Snyder explained that her sister is a mother of four children, and she has been caring for her nieces and nephews while her sister is in the hospital. She said that she has spoken to her sister on FaceTime several times and that she had been discharged from the Intensive Care Unit.

“It shakes you to your core,” Destiny Snyder said. “I have a one-year-old daughter, and like you said, it can happen to anyone, thinking about seeing your kids for the last time. She has four babies. How would we have explained to them that she wasn’t going to come home? So, it really just... hug your babies tight. Don’t drink and drive, always wear your seat belt, because I’m sure that that saved her life definitely, and really, just as a family, we are all so close right now, trying to just stay up to date and be the support that Hailey really needs right now.”

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

The suspect has been charged with murder, assault, DUI, and wanton endangerment, among other charges.

