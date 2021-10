GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police have posted to Facebook that they are looking for 15 year old Armani Pinter-Lugo.

Police say he is 5′7 and 123 lbs. and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with “Glasgow Football” and shorts.

You can call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 with any information.

