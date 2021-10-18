GoFundMe created for local family in need of expensive medical purchase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local family, like many, seeing the financial troubles since the start of the pandemic. However, on top of common financial strains many have, the family is in need of a new wheelchair accessible van which can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“So, we started a GoFundMe because Ethan. The only way he can get out in the community, go to doctors appointments, basically do anything is through the handicap van that we have,” said

Ethan is 20-years-old with a rare form of cerebral palsy bound to a wheelchair and accessible van when traveling.

His family says the van is very old, bought used over 10 years ago, is constantly breaking down and no longer safe for Ethan.

“It’s one of those things we don’t want to get him in it and then something happen to him. So, he’s basically just stuck inside.

Ethan loves sports, watching baseball games and cheering on the Carolina Panthers and without a new van, he will not be able to enjoy the things he loves outside of his home.

“He is the type of person that likes to be out. He loves football games, baseball games, anything he can. He loves to get out and he hasn’t been able to do that for almost two years,” said Ethan’s sister, Sydney.

Ethan’s sister, Sydney, hopes the GoFundMe can help them afford a new van to make his day-to-day life a little bit brighter.

“This is like our last stitch effort to possibly raise money to get him back out into the community because it honestly is taking a toll on his mental health and his quality of life,” Sydney said. Just having a new vehicle would just be a piece of mind for my parents. That’s one less thing that they have to worry about.

For ways to help Ethan, click here GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.