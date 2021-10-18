Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Gen. Colin Powell

Flag at half-staff (GFX)
Flag at half-staff (GFX)(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Oct. 22, in honor of Gen. Colin Powell, who died Monday.

At the pinnacle of his U.S. Army career, Gen. Powell served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.

He was U.S. Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Brady
Man charged in Edmonson County shooting
The house on 1978 Bristow Rd was completely demolished after the fire.
House on Bristow Road a total loss after fire
Bryson Pickerell
Monroe County Schools closed Tuesday in observance of student killed in accident
USMC Retired Major General Jerry Humble was honored with the first patriot award of the Logan...
Kelley Paul visits Russellville to award USMC Ret. Major General for his service and patriotism
Accident
Man dies following ATV crash in Warren County

Latest News

Katey LIVE at Scottsville Domestic Violence Vigil
Katey LIVE at Scottsville Domestic Violence Vigil
BGPD Hiring
BGPD Hiring
Russell Co. First Responder, Emergency Management Director dies
Russell Co. First Responder, Emergency Management Director dies
Social Security Checks Getting Big Boost as Inflation Rises
Social Security Checks Getting Big Boost as Inflation Rises