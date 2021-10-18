Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Gen. Colin Powell

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Oct. 22, in honor of Gen. Colin Powell, who died Monday.

At the pinnacle of his U.S. Army career, Gen. Powell served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.

He was U.S. Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

