Lady Toppers Fall to UTEP

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A penalty kick in the third minute put WKU Soccer down early against UTEP and the Lady Toppers weren’t able to recover, losing 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at the WKU Soccer Complex.

“We started off executing the game plan really well,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “Then we gave up an early goal on the counterattack and later in the half we got away from our game plan. I thought in the second half we went back to our game plan, but down two it’s pretty tough to fight back. We created some good stuff and did some good things, but at the end of the day we just didn’t have the legs to come back from a deficit.”

Out of the gate, WKU looked to be in a great shape with Katie Erwin getting a shot off that forced the UTEP goalkeeper to make an impressive save that led to a WKU corner kick. After controlling the possession in the first two minutes, WKU conceded a penalty on UTEP’s first attack of the match.

That score held until the 58th minute when UTEP scored their second goal.

Overall, WKU outshot UTEP 13-10 in the match, but the Miners held a 7-6 advantage in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Alexis Bach tied her season high in saves with five.

WKU celebrated Senior Day with a ceremony following the match. Avery Jacobsen, Chelsea Moore, Isidora Pekez, Sophia Fondren and Mackenzie Crittenberger were honored in the celebration.

“Whether they’ve been here one year, two years, four years or five years – they’re important puzzle pieces to what we’re doing. I have nothing but good things to say about this senior class. They are absolutely amazing and have invested their hearts and souls in this program. I’m so proud of them. I’m disappointed that we didn’t get the result for them today,” said Neidell.

WKU will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 22 against Florida Atlantic at the WKU Soccer Complex. It will be the final home match of the season for the Lady Toppers. First touch is set for 6 p.m

