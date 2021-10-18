Advertisement

Lady Toppers Wrap Up Second Round at Pat Bradley

WKU
WKU(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf finished up the second round of the 44th Annual Pat Bradley Invitational hosted by FIU on Sunday afternoon.

Sophomore Rachel Rich had the top score for the Lady Toppers in the second round at the par-72, 6,285-yard Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. She shot 1-over 73, moving up five spots on the leaderboard. She is now tied for 14th with 18 holes remaining, two shots back from a top-10 finish.

Improving by seven strokes from her first round was freshman Faith Martin. She carded a 4-over 76 to count for WKU on Sunday.

Senior Kenlie Barrett posted a 5-over 77 while fifth-year senior Olivia Reed had the Lady Tops’ final counting score at 6-over 78. Barrett advanced six spots on the leaderboard to tie for 58th while Reed is holding strong at t-27th. Reed birdied her second to last hole and is one shot back from the top 25.

Lady Topper Golf junior Sarah Arnold improved by three shots from her opening-round score to turn in a 7-over 79.

WKU will play the final round of the Pat Bradley in a shotgun format beginning at 7:45 a.m. CT on Monday morning.

Results – Second Round

T14. Rachel Rich – 72, 72 – 145

T27. Olivia Reed – 71, 78 – 149

T58. Kenlie Barrett – 78, 77 – 155

72. Faith Martin – 83, 76 – 159

75. Sarah Arnold – 82, 79 – 16

