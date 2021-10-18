Advertisement

Monroe County Schools closed Tuesday in observance of student killed in accident

Bryson Pickerell
Bryson Pickerell(Monroe County Schools)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Monroe County Schools officials announced that district schools would be closed Tuesday, October 19 in observance of a student killed in an ATV accident.

Kentucky State Police said a boy, later identified as Bryson Pickerell, was killed October 14 . Officials said Bryson was riding a 2004 Honda ATV on White Street when he lost control and ran off the roadway. The ATV struck a tree and then a home. KSP says Bryson was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to the Monroe County Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Visitation will be help from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of one of our students, Bryson Pickerell. Bryson was a...

Posted by Monroe County School District (KY) on Friday, October 15, 2021

***Monroe County Schools will be CLOSED tomorrow.***

Posted by Monroe County School District (KY) on Monday, October 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Brady
Man charged in Edmonson County shooting
Bristow Rd structure fire
Structure fire on Bristow Rd in Bowling Green
USMC Retired Major General Jerry Humble was honored with the first patriot award of the Logan...
Kelley Paul visits Russellville to award USMC Ret. Major General for his service and patriotism
Accident
Man dies following ATV crash in Warren County
Fatal Accident
Monroe County boy killed in fatal collision

Latest News

Household Hazardous Waste Day
Warren County Household Fall Hazardous Waste Day
Orchestra Kentucky concert postponed
Orchestra Kentucky to perform ‘Star Wars and More: Music of John Williams’
Armani Pinter-Lugo was reported missing according to Glasgow Police.
Glasgow Police looking for missing 15 year old
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
Barren, Simpson, and Ohio among counties adding Driver Licensing Regional Offices