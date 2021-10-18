Monroe County Schools closed Tuesday in observance of student killed in accident

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Monroe County Schools officials announced that district schools would be closed Tuesday, October 19 in observance of a student killed in an ATV accident.

Kentucky State Police said a boy, later identified as Bryson Pickerell, was killed October 14 . Officials said Bryson was riding a 2004 Honda ATV on White Street when he lost control and ran off the roadway. The ATV struck a tree and then a home. KSP says Bryson was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to the Monroe County Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Visitation will be help from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of one of our students, Bryson Pickerell. Bryson was a... Posted by Monroe County School District (KY) on Friday, October 15, 2021

