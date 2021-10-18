Monroe County Schools closed Tuesday in observance of student killed in accident
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Monroe County Schools officials announced that district schools would be closed Tuesday, October 19 in observance of a student killed in an ATV accident.
Kentucky State Police said a boy, later identified as Bryson Pickerell, was killed October 14 . Officials said Bryson was riding a 2004 Honda ATV on White Street when he lost control and ran off the roadway. The ATV struck a tree and then a home. KSP says Bryson was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to the Monroe County Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Visitation will be help from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.
