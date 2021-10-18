Advertisement

Orchestra Kentucky to perform ‘Star Wars and More: Music of John Williams’

By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Audience members will get to hear Orchestra Kentucky perform some of the most iconic movie scores from multiple Academy Award winner John Williams.

They will get to enjoy musical highlights from SupermanIndiana JonesStar WarsHarry PotterE.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The event will take place on October 23. For more info on Orchestra Kentucky’s 21-22 season, click here.

For ticket availability, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

