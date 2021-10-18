Russell Co. first responder, Emergency Management director dies

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The community of Russell County is mourning the loss of a first responder.

H.M. Bottom passed away Saturday at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. Bottom founded the Russell County Search and Rescue Team. He was also the chief of the Russell Springs Fire Department and the Emergency Management Director for the county.

“We will never accomplish all the feats you have in your lifetime. We will carry on the best we can from here,” said Chief Carson C. (Rick) Godbey in a Facebook Post.

Bottom was 82 years old. The Judge Executive, Gary Robertson, ordered that all flags in the county should be lowered to half-mast on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bottom’s memory.

The following funeral arrangements for Bottom have been announced: Visitation on Tuesday, October 19 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church on East 80 Russell Springs. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 20 at the church.

Russell County lost a TRUE HERO/Icon today, H.M. Bottom was a Hero in Many areas, Founding member of the Russell County... Posted by Russell County Search & Rescue on Saturday, October 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.