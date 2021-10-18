Seasonable Conditions Continue Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for clear and cool conditions again tonight with High pressure in control. Overnight readings will fall to around 43. Sunshine and seasonable weather continues Tuesday with highs expected in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast, with breezy southwesterly winds bringing in highs in the mid 70s for most with a few reaching the upper 70s! Clouds will increase late in the day with shower chances Wednesday night into Thursday, and will continue for the first half of the day. A few rumbles are possible, but this will mostly be a rain only event. An umbrella will be handy for the morning commute on Thursday, but the umbrella may be left in the car by the afternoon and evening as drier air moves back into the region. Cooler air will also move in with the dry air. The end of the week will feature cloud coverage with highs only in the mid 60s with the weekend mostly sunny to partly cloudy with upper 60s for afternoon highs and low-to-mid 40s for lows.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Low 43. Winds SW at 4 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 73. Low 47. Winds S at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76. Low 59. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High Today: 88 (2016, 1963, 1920)

Record Low Today: 27 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 6:05 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: Low (2.4 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8737 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 69

Yesterday’s Low: 42

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.39″ (+0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 46.55″ (+6.11″)

