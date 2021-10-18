Advertisement

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

The pandemic caused the fund that pays social security benefits to take a hit.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The largest annual “cost of living adjustment” since 1982.

The bump, which will help retirees keep up with rising costs due to inflation is the largest increase in about 40 years.

“Come next January when they getting their deposits, that’s when the change will come into affect,” said Dan Klein, Senior Partner, Lockshield Partners Financial Planning.

The monthly security deposit will go up almost 6%.

“Which for a lot of people, especially people who have a higher benefit, who deferred, that’s a substantial amount. If you’re drawing $1,000 a month, that’s $60 a month. Historically speaking that’s the largest increase since 1984,” Klein said.

Klein says not to get too excited yet, inflation plays a major role in the 5.9% increase.

“It raises a planning concern or opportunity. That means things are going up. So, it’s not just free money, it’s the cost of your day-to-day, your monthly budget. Things have gone up. Your food, gas, your medicine, that kind of stuff,” Klein said. “And for a lot of retirees, a bigger percentage of their budget has a higher inflation rate. Things like healthcare, energy, or groceries.”

So, what does this mean for a financial planning point of view? 62 is the age you are eligible to start drawing money from your social security.

“That is a demographic that this inflation can really sneak up on because if you are 60 and a widow and you start drawing your social security benefits, when you start drawing early, small or monthly check, every month you draw early you get a smaller amount. So, if you wait until 70, maybe it’s $3,000. And I’m not saying wait until 70, but the longer you wait, the higher that benefit is,” Klein said. “So, if I lock in at 60 a permanently reduced benefit and maybe I draw $1,200 a month, a 6 percent raise is probably not going to be as significant to me as what I’m actually paying out.”

People already getting social security do not need to do anything to get the increase. Checks will be automatically adjusted.

