Sunny and seasonably cool to start the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a pleasant weekend with cold starts and mild finishes as sunshine prevailed! We have more of that for Monday with temperatures on par with what we see in mid October!

Today we are sunny and seasonable! (WBKO)

High pressure is in control for Monday with abundant sunshine along with light west and southwesterly winds. High temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year with the thermometer reaching the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon. Another cool night is in store with overnight lows falling into the low 40s with a few upper 30s possible. Tuesday will be slightly warmer with southerly winds and continued sunshine in the morning, though mid-to-high level clouds will move in from the west later in the day. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s for the second day of the work week!

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast, with breezy southwesterly winds bringing in highs in the mid 70s for most with a few reaching the upper 70s! Clouds will increase late in the day with shower chances Wednesday night into Thursday, and will continue for the first half of the day. A few rumbles are possible, but this will mostly be a rain only event. An umbrella will be handy for the morning commute on Thursday, but the umbrella may be left in the car by the afternoon and evening as drier air moves back into the region. Cooler air will also move in with the dry air. The end of the week will feature cloud coverage with highs only in the mid 60s with the weekend mostly sunny to partly cloudy with upper 60s for afternoon highs and low-to-mid 40s for lows.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 43. Winds SW at 4 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 73. Low 47. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 58. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High Today: 88 (2016, 1963, 1920)

Record Low Today: 27 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 6:05 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: Low (2.4 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8737 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 69

Yesterday’s Low: 42

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.39″ (+0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 46.55″ (+6.11″)

