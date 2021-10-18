Advertisement

T.J. Samson now offering Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and up

T.J. Samson Regional Health to offer Pfizer vaccine.
T.J. Samson Regional Health to offer Pfizer vaccine.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Samson Regional Health will now offer the Pfizer vaccine at the pavilion’s pharmacy.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the T.J. Health Pavilion Pharmacy on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine will still be offered daily at T.J. Samson Hospital Monday through Friday.

Visit tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine for more information, as well as how to schedule your appointment.

We are now offering the Pfizer COVID Vaccine for ages 12+. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the T.J. Health...

Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Monday, October 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Brady
Man charged in Edmonson County shooting
The house on 1978 Bristow Rd was completely demolished after the fire.
House on Bristow Road a total loss after fire
Bryson Pickerell
Monroe County Schools closed Tuesday in observance of student killed in accident
USMC Retired Major General Jerry Humble was honored with the first patriot award of the Logan...
Kelley Paul visits Russellville to award USMC Ret. Major General for his service and patriotism
Accident
Man dies following ATV crash in Warren County

Latest News

H.M. Bottom, 82, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Saturday.
Russell Co. first responder, Emergency Management director dies
1
Monroe County Schools closed Tuesday in observance of student killed in accident
New
Barren, Simpson, and Ohio among counties adding Driver Licensing Regional Offices
Waste
Warren County Household Fall Hazardous Waste Day