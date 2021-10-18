T.J. Samson now offering Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and up

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Samson Regional Health will now offer the Pfizer vaccine at the pavilion’s pharmacy.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the T.J. Health Pavilion Pharmacy on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine will still be offered daily at T.J. Samson Hospital Monday through Friday.

Visit tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine for more information, as well as how to schedule your appointment.

