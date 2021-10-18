Warren County Household Fall Hazardous Waste Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County will partner with the City of Bowling Green and several other agencies to offer this fall’s Household Hazardous Waste Day Collection Event.

The event will take place at the Warren County Salt Barn, located at 999 Lauren Avery Drive, this Saturday, October 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Items can include:

- Bug and weed killers

- Solvents and corrosives

- Drain cleaners

- Oil paint

- Motor oil

- Antifreeze

- Fuel

- Poisons

- Rodenticides

- Fluorescent lamps

- Some types of cleaning chemicals

Warren County, through its Division of Stormwater Management Agency, is partnering with its Bowling Green stormwater counterpart and local businesses to host the event.

A certified hazardous waste disposal team will be on-site to accept household hazardous wastes for recycling or proper disposal and will be collecting:

- Waste oil

- Antifreeze

- Cooking oil

- Batteries

- Small propane tanks

Everyone in Warren County is encouraged to take the time to look through garages, outbuildings, toolboxes, basements, and other hideaways and bring hazardous items out for proper handling.

Recycling keeps the material out of a landfill, which helps to extend the useful life of the landfill while preserving improving the chances those toxic materials won’t be buried with other solid wastes.

Items such as tires or anything containing asbestos or radioactive materials such as smoke will not be accepted.

Construction/demolition debris is also unacceptable.

Waste will not be accepted from outside Warren County.

Participants should be prepared to show a photo ID that shows proof of Warren County residency and be driving a vehicle with proof of Warren County registration.

For more information and other guidelines for what may be accepted and what will not be accepted, go to www.warrencountyky.gov/hhousehold-hazardouus-waste-day or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/warrencountygov.

