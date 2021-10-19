Allen County, Scottsville recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month continues, Allen County and the city of Scottsville held an event Monday afternoon in honor of those who have suffered from domestic abuse.

“Just to bring awareness to domestic violence, and if you know of a problem or you see something, you know, please report it,” Darren Tabor, the chief of the Scottsville Police Department, said.

Several local officials and members of the Scottsville community gathered outside the Allen County Judicial Center. Multiple survivors of domestic violence spoke at the event, sharing pieces of their inspiring stories of getting out of an abusive situation.

“I wanted to come back out just to support everyone and to let people know, you know, you’re not alone, it happens,” Julia Phillips, a survivor of domestic violence, said.

Those who spoke out served as a voice for those who may still be in a situation of abuse.

“There’s always in the back of your mind, you know, you think things will get better,” Mandy Uhls said. “You know, when there’s violence involved it usually doesn’t, so please find a way tell somebody try to get out try to get help.”

Scottsville Mayor David Burch and Allen County Judge-Executive Dennis Harper recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a proclamation signing.

“I think the numbers say one in three women will be involved, and one in four men, so the numbers are there and it’s a crime that we would like lowered obviously,” Chief Tabor explained.

The event ended with a balloon release to honor victims of domestic violence and advocate for those who may still be facing it.

“It’s not your fault, you’re the victim, it’s not anything that you’ve done to deserve any such treatment, love shouldn’t hurt, nobody deserves to be abused,” Phillips said.

Besides contacting local law enforcement, another resource for domestic violence victims in our area is BRASS, the Barren River Area Safe Space. You can learn about the organization at Brassinc.org.

