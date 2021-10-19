Bowling Green Independent School District visits Need More Acres Farm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Elementary schools in the Bowling Green Independent School District visited ‘Need More Acres’ Farm for National Farm to School Month.

Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary visited the farm on Tuesday, October 19.

Once the students hopped off the bus, the students received a slice of pumpkin bread with Chaney’s milk. They also planted their own lettuce plants to take home, fed a cow, and learned about farming while walking through vegetable fields.

“The experience is an all-around experience,” said Dalla Emerson, Director of Food Service Operations at Bowling Green Independent School District. “They get to see nature, they get to see how things have actually grown, then they get to take that experience home and share it with their families. So hopefully when they’re in the classroom, and they’re talking about plant life cycles and healthy nutrition, then they have a reference to the farm. And it makes it easier for a lot of students because we don’t all learn the same.”

Need More Acres Farm, owned and operated by the Howell family, has been a partner with BGISD for several years and provides several types of produce to the district throughout the school year and the summer meals program.

“One of the reasons Nathan and I made the decision to become full-time farmers is because we were so passionate about young people making their own decision to farm full time,” said Michelle Howell. “And we felt us being an example of a full-time farm to younger people would be a way to do that.”

The students were able to make their own meal kit to take home and share the experience with their families.

“Getting the kids access to fresh food in the classroom and in their cafeteria is really important, but getting the kids here on the farm where they can see where food is grown, and maybe even see themselves as a farmer, is something that we’re very passionate about,” said Howell.

These field trips would not have been possible without the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant, which came from USDA managed by Kentucky’s Department of Education.

W. R. McNeill Elementary visits the farm on Wednesday, October 20th, Potter Gray on Thursday, October 21st, and Dishman McGinnis on Friday, October 22nd.

