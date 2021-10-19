Increased patrols due to Redneck Rave results in several citations, arrests

EDMONSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Several arrests and citations resulted from increased patrols in the area of the Redneck Rave event Oct. 14 through Oct. 17.

The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office said the patrols and traffic stops were all in the Lincoln community of the county due to the increased travel for the event held at Blue Holler Off-Road Park.

Below is a breakdown of offenses and the number of individuals charged with each offense:

• Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle: 1

• Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess: 3

• No Registrations Plates: 1

• Failure to Wear Seat Belt: 4

• Tampering with Physical Evidence: 1

• Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (drug unspecified): 1

• Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (drug unspecified): 1

• Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st Offense: 1

• Driving on DUI Suspended: 1

• Failure of Non-Owner/Operator to Maintain Required Insurance: 2

• Possession of Marijuana: 2

• Rear License Not Illuminated: 3

• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, 1st Offense: 4

• No Tail Lamps: 1

• Operating Off-road Vehicle on Private Property Without Consent: 1

• Operating on Suspended/Revoked License: 1

• Disregarding Stop Sign: 1

• Active Warrants Served: 4

• Trafficking in Marijuana (>5 lbs.)—1st Offense: 1

Sheriff Shane Doyle said the event went off much better than the previous one from June.

“There were much fewer injuries reported and no criminal complaints from inside the park. All the activity was generated from traffic in the Lincoln community related to the event. In addition to the DUI arrests and the warrants served, we also managed to handle what is possibly the biggest drug bust in ECSO history. Several pounds of cannabis edibles were seized from someone who stated he was a vendor at the event. We are grateful to the community for their patience shown to the Sheriff’s Office, and we believe that a lower attendance at the event, possible measures taken by the event coordinators, as well as the precedence set from law enforcement presence during the June event contributed to a safer weekend for everyone. We encourage tourism into our beautiful community, but as I’ve stated before, we expect everyone to be respectful of the county and the law when you get here. I want to also commend my staff for their hard work and thank our partners at the Kentucky State Police for their additional presence in the area over the weekend.”

