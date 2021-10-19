Advertisement

Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - A plane with 21 people onboard crashed Tuesday near an airport in Waller County, Texas.

Officials said everyone on the flight was safely removed from the plane, according to local reports. The Department of Public Safety said one person was taken to the hospital with back injuries, KTRK reported.

One responder told KTRK it was “a miracle” that all passengers and crew had survived.

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter that the MD-80 aircraft was taking off from the airport and heading north.

Firefighters have put out nearly all the flames, but much of the plane had burned up.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The house on 1978 Bristow Rd was completely demolished after the fire.
House on Bristow Road a total loss after fire
Bryson Pickerell
Monroe County Schools closed Tuesday in observance of student killed in accident
The pandemic caused the fund that pays social security benefits to take a hit.
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Hailey Snyder was injured in a crash over the weekend on I-65.
Elizabethtown mother of 4 among victims of wrong-way I-65 crash in Louisville
Armani Pinter-Lugo was reported missing according to Glasgow Police.
UPDATE: Glasgow runaway teen located safe

Latest News

BG
BG26.2 & Half-Marathon
BG
Police investigate fatal accident in Glasgow
UK
Police investigating after death of UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Russellville Independent Schools to close early Friday due to bus driver shortage.
Russellville Independent Schools closing early Friday due to bus driver shortage