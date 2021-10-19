Police investigate fatal accident in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday morning.
Officials said it involved two vehicles. The accident happened around 7:30 a.m.
In a Facebook post, Glasgow Police Department said that Donnelly Drive was expected to be closed between two and three hours. Drivers were asked to consider an alternate route during that time.
