Advertisement

Police investigate fatal accident in Glasgow

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday morning.

Officials said it involved two vehicles. The accident happened around 7:30 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Glasgow Police Department said that Donnelly Drive was expected to be closed between two and three hours. Drivers were asked to consider an alternate route during that time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The house on 1978 Bristow Rd was completely demolished after the fire.
House on Bristow Road a total loss after fire
Bryson Pickerell
Monroe County Schools closed Tuesday in observance of student killed in accident
The pandemic caused the fund that pays social security benefits to take a hit.
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Armani Pinter-Lugo was reported missing according to Glasgow Police.
UPDATE: Glasgow runaway teen located safe
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
Barren, Simpson, and Ohio among counties adding Driver Licensing Regional Offices

Latest News

SKYCTC is hosting FAFSA Fiesta Days
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
Police investigating after death of UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Tracking beautiful fall colors in south-central Kentucky!
Sunshine and seasonable today, rain chances increase later in the week!
Accident
Pursuit and crash in Hardin County results in death of motorcyclist