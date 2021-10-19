Advertisement

Pursuit and crash in Hardin County results in death of motorcyclist

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARDIN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A pursuit and crash in Hardin County resulted in the death of a man.

On Oct. 17, around 2:52 p.m., Kentucky State Police observed a Yamaha motorcycle exit traveling east bound around the 132 mile marker on the Western Kentucky Parkway. KSP attempted to stop the motorcycle driver and he failed to yield.

The motorcycle entered I-65 north bound at the 91 mile marker from the Parkway. The driver continued north bound before exiting I-65 at the 94 off ramp when he lost control off the ramp and was critically injured.

The driver was transported by Hardin County EMS where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. KSP was assisted by Hardin County EMS and Elizabethtown Fire Department.

