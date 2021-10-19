Runners training for bg26.2, Half Marathon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The bg26.2 and Half Marathon are set for Sunday, November 7, when the streets of Bowling Green will be filled with runners ready to go the distance.

The 13.1 mile course begins at Bowling Green Ballpark. Runners can choose from the following distances based on their skill level:

The bg6000 - a 3.7 mile run/walk through downtown Bowling Green that is approachable for beginners

The bg Half Marathon - a 13.1 mile race through downtown, and then down Fairview Avenue through the Briarwood subdivision, returning downtown

The full marathon - a 26.2 mile race in which participants will run the half marathon course twice

The bg26.2 is USATF certified, making it a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

The expo and packet pickup will be Saturday, November 6 at National Corvette Museum.

Learn more about bg26.2 & Half Marathon here.

