Russellville Independent Schools closing early Friday due to bus driver shortage

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent Schools announced the need to dismiss early later this week due to a shortage of bus drivers.

The statement from the district said “dismissing school is the only option left after exhausting all other possibilities.” As of Tuesday, the district said they had “more transportation obligations to our district and schools on Friday than we can cover with drivers.”

The dismissal times for students are as follows:

  • Russellville Preschool Academy: 1:30 PM
  • Russellville High School: 1:30 PM
  • Russellville Middle School: 1:30 PM
  • Stevenson Elementary School: 2:05 PM

All staff will work their regular required hours Friday.

Posted by Russellville Independent Schools on Monday, October 18, 2021

